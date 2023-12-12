Will Levis rallies Titans for 2 late TDs, 28-27 win over Dolphins

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rookie Will Levis threw for a career-high 327 yards and directed two touchdown drives in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to stun Miami 28-27 on Monday night, knocking the Dolphins out of the top spot in the AFC.

The Titans (5-8) held Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's explosive offense in check for most of the game but still fell behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, thanks to critical mistakes that gave short fields to the Dolphins (9-4). Raheem Mostert ran for TDs of 3 yards and 5 yards to put Miami ahead 27-13.

Levis, a second-round draft pick making his sixth career start, took over from there. He led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:54, capping it with a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and a 2-point conversion throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans got a stop and Levis quickly went to work, hitting Hopkins for 28 yards and Chigoziem Okonkwo for 16 yards to get into scoring position. Derrick Henry scored on a 3-yard rush and the extra point gave the Titans a one-point lead.

The Dolphins took over with no timeouts left and got to their own 45, but Harold Landry III sacked Tagovailoa to put the game away. Miami lost at home for the first time this season, and its three-game winning streak was snapped. Baltimore now has a one-game lead for the best record in the conference.

Miami played much of the game without star receiver Tyreek Hill, who sat out the second quarter and the majority of the third after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. He returned and caught passes of 23 and 25 yards to set up Jason Sanders' 31-yard field goal that tied it at 13 at the beginning of the fourth. Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, was in and out of the game from there and finished with 61 yards.

Tagovailoa was 23 of 33 for 240 yards and had his streak of 21 consecutive games with a touchdown pass snapped.

Levis went 23 of 38 with a touchdown pass and an interception. Hopkins had seven catches for 124 yards.

