Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 21-year-old woman is facing felony charges of aggravated negligent manslaughter of a child and child neglect with great bodily harm at her home west of Boca Raton.

Bianca DeSouza was arrested Friday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. During her first appearance Saturday, a judge ordered a $25,000 bond. She was released later that day and her next court appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

Her address was listed in the 19000 block of Diamond Key. WPTV went to her home but we were told she didn't want to speak.

On Saturday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV "this involved the birth of a child at home that did not survive upon arrival to the hospital."

On Monday, Barbera said an investigation ensued.

As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office report has not been released, including the child's sex or day of birth, as well as hospital location.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say

Latest News

Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in Vero Beach
35 poodles found in Port St Lucie home; majority seized
Florida school grades: Palm Beach County drops, Indian River County improves
Suspect in shooting deaths of week-long newlyweds was divorced from victim