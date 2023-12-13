2,000 Gold Star children to receive Christmas presents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Believe With Me is providing gifts to more than 900 Gold Star families across the country.

First responders will lead the way for the FedEx fleet that's helping deliver 10,000 presents to the families of fallen military service members across the nation on Wednesday.

The charity's CEO, Lyette Reback, said taking care of Gold Star families during Christmas is one of Believe With Me's mission. And teaching young volunteers about the price of freedom is another.

"We get to have these incredible freedoms and securities and opportunities that we have in this country, because someone else on a distant battlefield paid that ultimate price. So we need to remember that we need to honor it. Teaching that next generation the cost of those freedoms opportunities is really the second half of our mission. We really put a face to the price of freedom for these kids," Reback said.

Believe With Me will start raising toys for next year starting Thursday.

People are encourage to help out by hosting lemonade stands, participating in the Freedom 4-Miler on July 4, donating Christmas gifts, or by volunteering.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize
Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road

Latest News

File - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership June 18,...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix Autopilot alert system
School bus involved in crash near Boynton Beach
Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say
Medical Minute: How Pluvicto targets metastatic prostate cancer that has failed multiple...
Medical Minute: How Pluvicto targets metastatic prostate cancer that has failed multiple therapies