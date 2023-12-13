2,000 Gold Star children to receive Christmas presents

Believe With Me is providing gifts to more than 900 Gold Star families across the country.

First responders will lead the way for the FedEx fleet that's helping deliver 10,000 presents to the families of fallen military service members across the nation on Wednesday.

The charity's CEO, Lyette Reback, said taking care of Gold Star families during Christmas is one of Believe With Me's mission. And teaching young volunteers about the price of freedom is another.

"We get to have these incredible freedoms and securities and opportunities that we have in this country, because someone else on a distant battlefield paid that ultimate price. So we need to remember that we need to honor it. Teaching that next generation the cost of those freedoms opportunities is really the second half of our mission. We really put a face to the price of freedom for these kids," Reback said.

Believe With Me will start raising toys for next year starting Thursday.

People are encourage to help out by hosting lemonade stands, participating in the Freedom 4-Miler on July 4, donating Christmas gifts, or by volunteering.

