Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died Monday at age 61.

Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's "Glory," starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were "few and far between. Period."

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, who he would play for seven seasons in "Homicide: Life on the Street," a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create "The Wire."

He would win his first career Emmy for the role, taking the trophy for lead actor in a drama series in 1998.

He would win his second for lead actor in a miniseries or movie for the 2006 limited series "Thief" on FX. Braugher would be nominated for 11 Emmys overall.

Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 on Fox and NBC.

Though he'd dipped his toe into comedy in the TNT dramedy "Men of a Certain Age," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" still represented a major shift for Braugher, who was known for acting in dark and heavy dramas.

"I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career," Braugher told the AP. "I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way. So I think I’ve become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene."

He would be nominated for four Emmys during the run.

He was married for more than 30 years to his "Homicide" co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

His death was first reported by Deadline.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, middle, scores on a touchdown run in front of...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million

Latest News

Stuart, Martin County would split cost to build Brightline station
Man missing after falling into water from boat in Stuart, county agencies say
Toy drive helping families in need in Palm Beach County
Vero Beach City Council reaches decision in 'Twin Pairs' project