FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 13, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Increasing rain chances starting Wednesday with passing showers that may become heavier and more frequent by tonight, especially for Palm Beach County on south.

Windy weather is also in the forecast. A wind advisory is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County, calling for northeast winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s through the end of the week with more humidity and rain.

More widespread downpours are possible on Thursday and Friday due to a slow-moving warm front with more tropical moisture.

The wettest looks to be on Saturday as an intensifying low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will drag deep tropical moisture into Florida’s west coast, North and Central Florida.

The bulk of the moisture and energy moves north of our areas on Sunday, so improving weather is expected throughout the day Sunday.

Flooding may be an issue with this weather setup, so a flood watch is now issued for eastern Palm Beach County.

Because more rain is expected Friday, Saturday, and early Sunday, this flood watch could be extended through this period of time and could include the Treasure Coast.

All these days of showers and storms will total rain accumulations between two to four inches for Palm Beach County and one to three inches of rain for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, but locally higher amounts are possible.

Drier and cooler by early next week as a cold front sweeps the moisture away from us.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.