Girl found wandering alone in Fort Pierce

Police are searching for the parents or guardian of a girl who was found wandering alone Wednesday morning in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police said the girl, believed to be 4 or 5, was found near North Ninth Street and Avenue H.

Police said she was wearing a jacket with the name "Holzer" written inside of it. Police said she speaks English and Creole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

Scripps Only Content 2023