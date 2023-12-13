Girl found wandering alone in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are searching for the parents or guardian of a girl who was found wandering alone Wednesday morning in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police said the girl, believed to be 4 or 5, was found near North Ninth Street and Avenue H.

Police said she was wearing a jacket with the name "Holzer" written inside of it. Police said she speaks English and Creole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

