The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

