Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was flown to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a getting shot in a "targeted attack" in Tradition, Port St. Lucie police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Stockton Place, located in the Town Park at Tradition community, just before 7 a.m.

Police said a man was in his driveway when the shooter came up and shot him several times, before taking off in a vehicle.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in serious condition.

"This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community," the police department said on Facebook.

Tradition Preparatory High School, which is located about a mile and a half from the community, was briefly on a code red lockdown Wednesday morning. However, a front office staff member said that, as of 8:15 a.m., the lockdown has been lifted and school is now operating as normal.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize
Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road

Latest News

Medical Minute: How Pluvicto targets metastatic prostate cancer that has failed multiple...
Medical Minute: How Pluvicto targets metastatic prostate cancer that has failed multiple therapies
Florida Theranostics has new FDA-approved treatments to help with cancer care
Florida Theranostics has new FDA-approved treatments to help with cancer care
How Pluvicto has helped Gilberto Montero with his prostate cancer
How Pluvicto has helped Gilberto Montero with his prostate cancer
Sarasota County's School Board wants Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign