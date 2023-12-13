Man missing after falling into water from boat in Stuart, county agencies say

A man trying to secure his boat fell into the water at Hosford Park in Stuart and is missing, the Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Fire Rescue said Tuesday night.

Rescue boats were searching for the man during the evening, Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV. Four divers searched for about two hours but conditions were unsafe for them to continue because of the current, trees and alligators in the the water, Pippin said.

The county park is located near Cove and South Kanner Highway.

.

Pippin said a call came in just before 5 p.m. an elderly couple were out on a boat and it’s unclear if they were trying to dock. The man was trying to grab the rope and slipped into the water, Pippin said.

Scripps Only Content 2023