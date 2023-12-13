Railroad safety enforcement leads to 25 traffic citations in Lake Worth Beach

Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted railroad safety enforcement Wednesday, which led to numerous citations and warnings issued to pedestrians and motorists.

Deputies said 56 individuals were found to be illegally crossing the railroad tracks and issued eight warnings for pedestrians trespassing on the tracks, 25 uniform traffic citations and 23 warnings for traffic violations.

Deputies from Lake Worth, along with PBSO East Regional Bureau Motors, completed the five-hour operation funded by a Federal Rail Administration (FRA) grant. The initiative focuses on rail safety education and enforcement at various grade crossings.

PBSO is reminding pedestrians, motorists and cyclists do the following around trains and crossings:

  • The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.
  • Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.
  • Never drive around lowered gates — it's illegal and deadly.
  • At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.
  • Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. 
  • If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided.
  • When you need to cross train tracks, go to a designated crossing, look both ways, and cross the tracks quickly, without stopping. It isn't safe to stop closer than 15 feet from a rail.

