School bus involved in crash near Boynton Beach
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A school bus was involved in a crash near Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Lawrence Road.
Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said a total of three cars were involved in the crash, including a bus from Maranata School Bus Service.
The bus driver and children on the school bus were not hurt, while the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Barbera said.
