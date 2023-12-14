2 taken to hospital with burns after food truck fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns after a food truck fire in Royal Palm Beach.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. behind a home in the 600 block of Camellia Drive.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a food truck caught fire, burning two people. They were taken to an area hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and were working to determine the cause.

"Initial reports are that the vehicle was having work performed before the fire," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition

Latest News

3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
Some Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange cans recalled
All-clear given after bomb threat made to synagogue near Boynton Beach
Young actor Macaulay Culkin of &quot;Home Alone&quot; fame is shown in New York, Jan. 5, 1991,...
'Apollo 13,' 'Home Alone' among 25 films picked for national registry