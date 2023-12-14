2 taken to hospital with burns after food truck fire

Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns after a food truck fire in Royal Palm Beach.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. behind a home in the 600 block of Camellia Drive.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a food truck caught fire, burning two people. They were taken to an area hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and were working to determine the cause.

"Initial reports are that the vehicle was having work performed before the fire," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Scripps Only Content 2023