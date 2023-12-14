Deputies investigate bomb threat at synagogue near Boynton Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at a synagogue near Boynton Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the threat was made to the Anshei Chesed Congregation at 10683 El Clair Ranch Road.

El Clair Ranch Road was shut down between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Woolbright Road during the investigation.

The synagogue was evacuated and nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

