Deputies investigate bomb threat at synagogue near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at a synagogue near Boynton Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the threat was made to the Anshei Chesed Congregation at 10683 El Clair Ranch Road.

El Clair Ranch Road was shut down between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Woolbright Road during the investigation.

The synagogue was evacuated and nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

