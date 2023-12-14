FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 14, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hazardous and dangerous marine and beach conditions will continue Thursday and for the rest of the week through the weekend.

Dangerous rip currents, hazardous surf, and minor coastal flooding will be possible along the east coast of the Sunshine State.

A stalled boundary over South Florida today is the reason for scattered rain this Thursday and Friday.

Then, a strengthening low moves from the Gulf of Mexico to and across the Peninsula this weekend. This will drag heavier rain across our local areas all day Saturday. This could result in localized flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County at least through Thursday evening, but could be extended to include the Treasure Coast and extended as well through the weekend.

Gusty winds are expected for at least the next several days with gusts of 40 mph and higher possible along the east coast of Florida. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire Atlantic coast.

Later Sunday, the weather conditions will improve, and a cold front will push all the moisture away from Florida by Monday.

Monday will be drier and cooler but still windy.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s through Saturday, then upper 70s on Sunday, but dipping to the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. Even chillier by Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

