Man convicted of DUI manslaughter in death of passenger in 2021

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
A 27-year-old Palm Beach County man on Wednesday was convicted of DUI manslaughter in connection with a rollover crash that killed a passenger in 2021.

On Wednesday, a jury also found Christopher Gallon, who lives west of Boca Raton, guilty of driving under the influence causing injury and reckless driving in the death of David Hernandez, 21, on Aug. 3, 2021.

Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates set sentencing for 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

After 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Gallon was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla south on Camino Del Mar into the intersection of Palm D'Oro Road, west of Boca Raton, when he slammed into a 2021 Nissan Rogue with a rate of speed calculated at 75 mph at impact, according to the arrest report. The Toyota, which was going 15 mph, skidded and roll over.

Hernandez was thrown from the car and later pronounced dead at Delray Medical Center.

Gallon also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His blood alcohol content level was 0.129 at the first blood draw at 6:01 p.m. and 0.087 at the second blood draw at 8:18 p.m., the report shows. The state threshold for intoxication is 0.08.

Gallon and Hernandez had been drinking mimosas at a Mizner Park bar, the passenger in the Corolla's front seat told investigators.

The driver and three passengers of the Rogue sustained minor injuries.

