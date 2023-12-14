Owls to host Army, 3 other AAC teams in 2024

Florida Atlantic wide receiver Devin Price (7) celebrates scoring a two point conversion with...
Florida Atlantic wide receiver Devin Price (7) celebrates scoring a two point conversion with Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Chaz Neal (71) during the second half an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic will host American Athletic Conference newcomer Army for the first time in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

The Owls will also host Charlotte, South Florida and North Texas in their sophomore season of AAC play.

Army is joining the AAC next season to replace Southern Methodist, which is leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

FAU's four road games will be against East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa and UTSA.

The trip to Philadelphia to face Temple will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

FAU Owls receiver LaJohntay Wester runs with football at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 16, 2023
FAU Owls receiver LaJohntay Wester runs with football at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 16, 2023

FAU was 3-5 against AAC competition this season – its first under head coach Tom Herman. All three victories came against teams that will be on the schedule in 2024 – Charlotte, USF and Tulsa.

Nonconference games for FAU include the season opener at Michigan State and the return of the "Shula Bowl" against rival Florida International. The two teams didn't play this year because the Owls moved from Conference USA to the AAC.

The dates of the games for the 2024 season will be announced in February.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

Homeless man arrested after seen 'prowling' in Hobe Sound neighborhood
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) steals the ball from Florida International guard...
No. 15 Owls soar past FIU 94-60
Banner touts 'Brightline your next step is Fort Pierce,' but no decision made
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden