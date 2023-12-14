Palm Beach County animal shelter temporarily stops dog intake due to strep zoo

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is temporarily not accepting dogs due to recent cases of a pathogen that led to the death of three dogs.

"On Sunday night, Monday morning, we had a dog that died," Director Jan Steele said. "When we figured out what was going on with that dog, it was a pathogen that we needed to treat immediately."

Streptococcus zooepidemicus, often referred to as strep zoo, is a bacterium that can cause infections in many animals and is highly contagious. Outbreaks result in dogs with severe bleeding in the lungs which causes sudden unexpected death within hours.

"We've heard this happening in nin other institutions across the nation," Dr. Kathleen Woodie said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said they are not moving any dogs into the shelter until at least three days post therapy to reduce the risk to other dogs. They said animals at the shelter have been quarantined and all dogs in the shelter have received an injection and/or oral antibiotics that will kill the infection within 72 hours after the final dose.

Woodie said keeping your dog's vaccinations up-to-date and monitoring their respiratory systems is vital.

"Making sure that they are up to date on their vaccinations, and that includes the intra-nasal bordetella a "So at the first sign that your dog is having respiratory distress, having difficulty breathing, acting abnormally, it is imperative that you look at this as an emergency situation."

Steele added bacteria does not affect cats, just the dogs.

Over a dozen states have now reported cases of a mystery dog illness

The shelter said it will not take in any dogs until Dec. 18.

The shelter said the following partners are willing to take in a limited numbers of emergency strays:

Furry Friends at 100 Capital Street, Jupiter, FL 33458

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League at 3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Big Dog Rescue Ranch at14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

Tri-County Animal Rescue at 1287 Boca Rio Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33433

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's website: www.pbcgov.com/animal

