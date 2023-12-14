Some Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange cans recalled

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has recalled nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange cans because of "potential foreign material."

According to the FDA, the recall began Nov. 6.

The affected cases of soda – all 12 packs of 12-ounce aluminum cans – were sold in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

In all, 1,557 cases of Sprite have been recalled. There were 417 cases of Diet Coke and 14 cases of Fanta Orange recalled as well.

Click here to see the lot numbers of the recalled products.

