Young man dead in shooting in Riviera Beach neighborhood

One man died in a shooting in the Monroe Heights neighborhood in Riviera Beach on Wednesday night, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Avenue M and found a man dead.

Spokeswoman Serna Spates told WPTV on an inquiry the man believed to be about 19 years old.

She said there is no suspect at the time and the investigfation is ongoing.

This ia a breaking news story

Scripps Only Content 2023