Young man dead in shooting in Riviera Beach neighborhood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
One man died in a shooting in the Monroe Heights neighborhood in Riviera Beach on Wednesday night, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Avenue M and found a man dead.

Spokeswoman Serna Spates told WPTV on an inquiry the man believed to be about 19 years old.

She said there is no suspect at the time and the investigfation is ongoing.

This ia a breaking news story

