Events canceled, beaches closed due to severe weather threat

Several popular events in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have been canceled this weekend because of the threat of severe weather.

In West Palm Beach, the city's weekly GreenMarket on Saturday has been called off, and the ferris wheel and Paradise Island at Sandi Tree will be closed on Friday night and Saturday during the day. A decision will be made regarding the ferris wheel and Paradise Island for Saturday night on Saturday morning.

Sandi's pancake breakfast, an indoor event at the Lake Pavilion, will still take place on Saturday with seatings at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sandi Tree will still light up and sparkle nightly, rain or shine.

The city of West Palm Beach expects to resume all scheduled events and daily activities on Sunday, barring any unforeseen weather events.

Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach will be closed all weekend and is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Palm Beach Zoo will be closed all day Saturday. That means the Zoo Lights event on Saturday evening has been canceled. Anyone who purchased tickets for admission to the zoo on Saturday can return on a different day.

In Delray Beach, "Dirty Dancing Live" at Old School Square on Friday night has been postponed, and organizers are hoping to reschedule.

The Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Farther south, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale has also been canceled.

The Lake Worth Beach Pier is closed until further notice due to windy conditions.

The Port of Palm Beach is temporarily closed to inbound traffic "due to adverse weather conditions," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

"The restrictions will be lifted upon improved conditions," the agency said in a social media post.

.@USCG Sector Miami Captain of the Port has ordered the temporary closure of @PortofPalmBeach to inbound traffic due to adverse weather conditions. @NWS has forecasted sustained winds of 30-40 mph and seas of 10-15 foot. The restrictions will be lifted upon improved conditions. pic.twitter.com/VcG8X5mVDe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 15, 2023

On the Treasure Coast, Holiday Lights at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens is canceled through Sunday, and the Polar Express in the Park in Stuart on Saturday has also been canceled.

The Martin County Christmas Boat Parade scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23.

Saturday's Strongman State Championship has been relocated from Flagler Park to the Davis Dome.

In Indian River County, the annual Christmas boat parade scheduled for Saturday night has been called off. At this point, there are no plans to reschedule the event.

Public beaches in Indian River County will be closed to swimmers Friday and Saturday due to rough surf, strong rip currents and heavy shorebreak.

