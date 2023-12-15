FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 15, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Drenching widespread rain, flooding, severe storms, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible this weekend, according to the WFLX First Alert Weather team.

“All of us in the Sunshine State are being affected by this storm,” WFLX First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

A stalled boundary over South Florida is the reason for scattered rain this Friday.

“As we continue throughout today, we’re gonna have on and off showers,” Correa said.

Then a strengthening area of low pressure moves from the Gulf of Mexico across the Florida peninsula this weekend. This will drag heavier rain across our area all day Saturday, which could result in localized flooding.

Two to four inches of rain are expected on Saturday, but up to six inches of localized amounts are possible.

Saturday’s rainfall totals will surpass one month’s normal rainfall for December. Normally, our areas receive about one and a quarter to one and a half inches of rainfall for the month of December. Some areas will double or even triple that amount in just less than 24 hours.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, there is the threat for severe storms. These storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Wind gusts on Saturday will be tropical storm-force of 45 mph or just above that.

“Treasure Coast, basically parts of Martin County, all the way up into the Space Coast, Okeechobee, much of Central Florida, and out into Tampa,” Correa said. “The timing of that, again, is Saturday overnight to early Sunday morning.”

Hazardous and dangerous marine and beach conditions will continue Friday and through the weekend. Dangerous rip currents, hazardous surf, and minor coastal flooding will be possible along the east coast of Florida.

Gusty winds are expected for at least the next several days, with gusts of 40 mph and higher possible along the east coast. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire Atlantic coast.

Later Sunday, the weather conditions will improve, and a cold front will push all the moisture away from Florida by Monday. Monday will be drier and cooler, but still windy.

Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s through Saturday, upper 70s on Sunday, then dipping to the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. Even chillier by Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

