Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard ahead of the severe weather threat that could impact the state this weekend.

"The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida's preparation for and swift response to severe weather," DeSantis said in a statement. "We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend."

DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare for extreme flooding, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Florida State Guard, re-established by DeSantis in 2022, was activated for the first time during Hurricane Idalia earlier this year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, middle, scores on a touchdown run in front of...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Events canceled, beaches closed due to severe weather threat
University of Florida scientists accused of keeping children in cages
Tracy Ferriter comes to court with new attorney but leaves in need of another