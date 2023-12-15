Indian River County public beaches closed Friday, Saturday due to weather

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Public beaches in Indian River County will be closed to swimmers Friday and Saturday due to rough surf, strong rip currents and heavy shore break.

The announcement comes as windy and wet conditions are expected to worsen Saturday into the night and early Sunday morning.

Double red flags will fly Friday and Saturday warning that beaches are closed to swimmers.

Public beaches will reopen Sunday with one red flag warning advising of rough surf and strong winds. Strong swimmers should use caution in the water on that day.

