Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Dec. 15, 2023
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old "Friends" actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in "the heated end of pool," but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

