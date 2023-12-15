Reports: Florida Atlantic University to restart presidential search

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic University may need to restart its presidential search, according to several reports.

The Board of Governors for the state's university system met Thursday morning. The board reportedly said it wants to make changes to how presidential searches are conducted.

Earlier this year, the board said FAU violated several state laws during its initial presidential search.

That search was suspended after three candidates were announced.

It is unclear when the selection process could restart.

