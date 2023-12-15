University of Florida scientists accused of keeping children in cages

Couple arrested on charges of child abuse, child neglect
By Peter Burke
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two scientists employed by the University of Florida were arrested last week after it was revealed that they locked their children in cages while they went to work, Gainesville police said.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, are facing felony charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

According to the couple's arrest reports, their 6-year-old son told the Florida Department of Children and Families that he didn't want to go home because his father built a cage to lock him in while his mother was at work.

Police described the homemade cage as a large, un-sanded wooden enclosure made of pressure-treated 2x4s. It measured about 6 feet by 7 inches in length, 4 feet by 10 inches in width, and 3 feet by 11 inches in height. The enclosure door had a pair of barrel bolts on the outside.

During his DCF interview, the boy said he was placed in the enclosure at night and remained there until it was time to go to school the next morning. The boy also said he's made to wear diapers at night.

It was also discovered that the couple's other child was kept in a cage in the master bathroom closet.

Police said the boy claimed he "didn't want anyone to get in trouble."

"I just didn't want to be in the cage," he said, according to the reports.

The University of Florida has placed the couple on administrative leave.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, middle, scores on a touchdown run in front of...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Tracy Ferriter comes to court with new attorney but leaves in need of another
Events canceled, beaches closed due to severe weather threat
Drenching widespread rain, flooding, severe storms, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 15, 2023
Weather damages property along Lake Worth Lagoon