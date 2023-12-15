Windy weather knocks down Christmas trees at farm in Juno Beach

High waves, strong winds and fallen tree branches fill the city of Juno Beach.

"Wake up and you never know what's going to come, whether it be the heat, or rain," North Pole Christmas tree farm owner said.

The winds impact was too tough to miss when he arrived at work.

"The wind is a bit of an issue, he said. "We've had to take our sidewalls down and brace against consistently in the morning and night and throughout the day."

On top of heavy winds knocking over several Christmas trees, the scattered rain had his team doing even more cleanup before customers arrived.

"Obviously it's not ideal when you want to wrap the season up while consumers and customers don't want to get trees wet on top of their cars and legs flopping out," he said. "You know they're staked down to the ground, we got to make sure they're still in. Lights that are being strung up, they come down."

The wind and rain will continue on into the weekend and Florida Power and Light said that they're staying ahead of the storms. In a statement, FPL told WPTV it is "closely monitoring weather conditions and we'll remain ready to respond."

Anyone experiencing any outages over the weekend is asked to call FPL at 1-800-468-8243.

Scripps Only Content 2023