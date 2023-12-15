Windy weather knocks down Christmas trees at farm in Juno Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High waves, strong winds and fallen tree branches fill the city of Juno Beach.

"Wake up and you never know what's going to come, whether it be the heat, or rain," North Pole Christmas tree farm owner said.

The winds impact was too tough to miss when he arrived at work.

"The wind is a bit of an issue, he said. "We've had to take our sidewalls down and brace against consistently in the morning and night and throughout the day."

On top of heavy winds knocking over several Christmas trees, the scattered rain had his team doing even more cleanup before customers arrived.

"Obviously it's not ideal when you want to wrap the season up while consumers and customers don't want to get trees wet on top of their cars and legs flopping out," he said. "You know they're staked down to the ground, we got to make sure they're still in. Lights that are being strung up, they come down."

The wind and rain will continue on into the weekend and Florida Power and Light said that they're staying ahead of the storms. In a statement, FPL told WPTV it is "closely monitoring weather conditions and we'll remain ready to respond."

Anyone experiencing any outages over the weekend is asked to call FPL at 1-800-468-8243.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say
3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Citizens Insurance investigation goes beyond Florida, senator says
Jensen Beach boaters prepare for high winds
Lake Worth Beach Pier closed due to windy conditions
Palm Beach County animal shelter temporarily stops dog intakes due to strep zoo