Motorcyclist dies 5 days after crash with SUV

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 25-year motorcyclist died five days after he was involved in a crash with an SUV, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Samuel James Ufnowski, of West Palm Beach died after a crash Dec. 9.

At 9 p.m., PBSO responded at Belvedere Road and Brian Way, east of Florida's Turnpike and near the South Fklorida Fairgrounds.

Ufnowski was riding a 2007 Kawasaki traveling westbound on Belvedere Road in the inside lane at a high rate of speed approaching Brian Way.

A 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by a 21-year-old West Palm Beach woman was traveling eastbound on Belvedere Road in the turn lane to make a left onto Brian Way.

The Nissan driver did not see the motorcyclist approaching and began negotiating a left turn, according to the PBSO crash report.

The rider's front struck the rear passenger side door of the Nissan.

He was ejected and came to final rest in the trunk of the Nissan.

Ufnowski was taken to St Mary's Medical Center where he died Thursday

The other driver went to St Mary's Medical Center with minor injuries.

