Rain moves Speak Up for Kids' Winterfest Carnival indoors
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The threat of rain forced a holiday season party and toy giveaway to move indoors Saturday morning.
The ninth annual Winterfest Carnival is sponsored by Speak Up for Kids, and it brought 500 foster children and their caregivers to their Lake Worth Beach office.
This year’s carnival did not have had its usual rides, but it had plenty of games, activities, toys and a visit from Santa.
The Winterfest was held in honor of the late Stanley Klett Sr., a lifelong guardian ad litem volunteer and advocate for children in Palm Beach County.
