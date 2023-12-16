Rain moves Speak Up for Kids' Winterfest Carnival indoors

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The threat of rain forced a holiday season party and toy giveaway to move indoors Saturday morning.

The ninth annual Winterfest Carnival is sponsored by Speak Up for Kids, and it brought 500 foster children and their caregivers to their Lake Worth Beach office.

Speak Up for Kids event in Palm Beach Gardens. Dec. 3, 2023.png
Speak Up for Kids event in Palm Beach Gardens. Dec. 3, 2023.png

This year’s carnival did not have had its usual rides, but it had plenty of games, activities, toys and a visit from Santa.

The Winterfest was held in honor of the late Stanley Klett Sr., a lifelong guardian ad litem volunteer and advocate for children in Palm Beach County.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves at South Florida National Cemetery
3 linked to Palm Beach School of Nursing fraud found guilty
Suspect arrested in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs as North Alabama's Demarcus Lacey Schultz (1) and...
Playoff head responds to Florida lawmakers seeking transparency after FSU's snub