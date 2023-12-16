Suspect arrested in Broward County after shooting in Tradition

A 24-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is an facing attempted murder charge in the shooting in Port St. Lucie's Tradition community, police said Saturday.

Davontay Mosley is being held in the Broward County jail with plans to extradite him to St. Lucie County, police spokesman Lt. Keith Boham said in a news release.

On Wednesday, police located a 27-year-old man who had been shot three times in the 11300 block of Southwest Stockton Place, west of Florida's Turnpike. He was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he was treated and later released. The victim has enated Marsy's Laws.

Major crimes detectives with Port St. Lucie police obtained an arrest warrant for Mosley on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect's vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes. Mosley was one of three occupants in the vehicle at the time, Boham said.

"While Mosley was in jail, PSLPD detectives were quickly able to put the pieces together and send Mosley’s warrant to the Broward County Jail," Boham said.

He originally was held on suspicion possessing cannabis, operation without a valid driver's license, probation violation.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was in his driveway when the shooter approached him, shot him and then ran off, getting away in a blue 2018 Kia Optima that was captured on surveillance video, Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said.

"It appears that the suspect vehicle entered the gated community by driving around the front gate and onto the grass," Mesiti said at the time.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act.

"We would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Broward County Sheriff's Office for their support in assisting us in the quick apprehension of Mosley," Boham said.

