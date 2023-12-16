Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves at South Florida National Cemetery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Volunteers with Wreaths Across America braved rain and wind Saturday morning at the South Florida National Cemetery west of Lake Worth Beach.

They places wreaths at the gravesites of veterans.

Wreaths Across America volunteers at South Florida National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America volunteers at South Florida National Cemetery.

The national organization does this all around the country, including n South Florida. Volunteers in South Florida placed 16,000 wreaths.

Organizers told WPTV they fell about 5,000 wreaths short of their goal, but hope to meet that goal with more donations next year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Rain moves Speak Up for Kids' Winterfest Carnival indoors
3 linked to Palm Beach School of Nursing fraud found guilty
Suspect arrested in Broward County after shooting in Tradition
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs as North Alabama's Demarcus Lacey Schultz (1) and...
Playoff head responds to Florida lawmakers seeking transparency after FSU's snub