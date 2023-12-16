Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves at South Florida National Cemetery
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Volunteers with Wreaths Across America braved rain and wind Saturday morning at the South Florida National Cemetery west of Lake Worth Beach.
They places wreaths at the gravesites of veterans.
The national organization does this all around the country, including n South Florida. Volunteers in South Florida placed 16,000 wreaths.
Organizers told WPTV they fell about 5,000 wreaths short of their goal, but hope to meet that goal with more donations next year.
