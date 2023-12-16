Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves at South Florida National Cemetery

Volunteers with Wreaths Across America braved rain and wind Saturday morning at the South Florida National Cemetery west of Lake Worth Beach.

They places wreaths at the gravesites of veterans.

Wreaths Across America volunteers at South Florida National Cemetery.

The national organization does this all around the country, including n South Florida. Volunteers in South Florida placed 16,000 wreaths.

Organizers told WPTV they fell about 5,000 wreaths short of their goal, but hope to meet that goal with more donations next year.

