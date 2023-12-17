Brightline train crashes into vehicle; driven taken to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A southbound Brightline train struck a vehicle as it passed an intersection in Boca Raton, sending the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boca Raton police said Saturday.

At 3:26 p.m., police responded to the crash at 1 Hidden Valley Blvd.

The Brightline train station in Boca Raton is about 4.5 miles south of where the crash occurred.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, spokeswoman Jessica Desir said in an inquiry from WPTV.

The private railway operates nine southbound trains from West Palm Beach to Miami on Saturdays.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

Latest News

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis (1) shoots against St. Bonaventure's Moses Flowers (4) and...
Johnell Davis scores 16 in No. 15 FAU's 64-54 victory over St. Bonaventure
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the ninth...
Tiger Woods, son settle for nice family affair at PNC Championship in Orlando
Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean (9) celebrates his touchdown against Howard during the...
FAMU rallies in fourth quarter to beat Howard in Celebration Bowl
Motorcyclist dies 5 days after crash with SUV