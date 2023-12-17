Brightline train crashes into vehicle; driven taken to hospital

A southbound Brightline train struck a vehicle as it passed an intersection in Boca Raton, sending the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boca Raton police said Saturday.

At 3:26 p.m., police responded to the crash at 1 Hidden Valley Blvd.

The Brightline train station in Boca Raton is about 4.5 miles south of where the crash occurred.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, spokeswoman Jessica Desir said in an inquiry from WPTV.

The private railway operates nine southbound trains from West Palm Beach to Miami on Saturdays.

