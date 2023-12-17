FSU running back Trey Benson skipping Orange Bowl

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida State running back Trey Benson is skipping the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior announced in a social media post on Sunday his intention to forego his final season of eligibility.

"I cannot begin to express how valuable my two years here have been, especially the relationships I've made with teammates, coaches, athletic training, academic staff and the whole FSU family," Benson wrote.

Benson rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He ends his college career with 1,917 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"I will forever carry FSU with me wherever I go," Benson said. "Thank you again to Florida State and to the incredible fans. I love you guys so much!"

Benson started his career at Oregon, but he transferred to Florida State after finishing with just six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Although he failed to reach 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Seminoles, he was also a threat through the air, recording 33 catches for 371 yards.

Florida State running back Trey Benson celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida...
Florida State running back Trey Benson celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida during the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Benson rushed for a season-high three touchdowns at Florida, leading the Seminoles to a 24-15 victory in their first game without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury one week earlier. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker struggled during the game and later suffered a concussion on a late hit in the fourth quarter.

Benson joins several other Seminoles who are opting out of the bowl game after they were excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are also leaving school early.

The No. 4 Seminoles (No. 5 College Football Playoff) will face No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

