Mobile home heavily damaged in fire during storm in Riviera Beach

A single-family mobile home heavily damaged from a fire appears to be weather related early Sunday, a Riviera Beach spokeswoman confirmed to WPTV.

The fire occurred at 51 Chateau Circle in the Bedrock Oceantide trailer park at 12:20 a.m.

Besides the fire in the home, the community also was left without power.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the state fire marshal office though it may be linked to the high winds, spokeswoman Brittany Collins told WPTV.

Residents told WPTV reporter Brian Nespral sparks from wires blowing in the wind eventually set the home on fire.

The American Red Cross of Palm Beach and Treasure Coast assisted after the fire. Two adult residents were not at home at the time.

