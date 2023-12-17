Palm Beach County elections office launches sticker design contest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office is seeking entries by middle school and high school students for sticker designs.

All submissions must be received by the office at 5 p.m. April 1, 2024, and winners will be notified by April 15.

Public, private and home-schooled students are invited to create designs for the "I Voted" and "Future Voter" stickers.

The winning design for the "I Voted" sticker will be distributed during the 2024 primary and general election,s and the winning "Future Voter" sticker will be featured at voter outreach events.
 
Awarded will be two first-place winners: $250 cash prize, lunch by McDonald's "B"ing the Best, Inc. for the winning class (or class period), one-year student membership to the Norton Museum of Art and featured exposure on social media networks and printed marketing.

And there are two runner-up winners of a $100 cash prize.

To download contest materials, visit "Sticker Design Contest" under the "Voter Education/Outreach" tab at VotePalmBeach.gov [r20.rs6.net].

For inquiries or additional information, contact the office at 561-656-6200 or via email at Info@VotePalmBeach.gov.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023,...
Trump wants New Hampshire path to nomination before rivals find footing
Top strategist resigns from DeSantis-backing super PAC ahead of Iowa caucuses
Israel faces new truce calls over concerns of its wartime conduct
Brightline train crashes into vehicle; driver taken to hospital