Wet, windy conditions in South Florida don't deter drivers

From hurricane season to the holiday season, South Floridians are on the road, rain or shine.

Jared Todd said he was driving from Palm Beach Gardens to visit some friends to the north.

"I actually went from West Palm (Beach) down to Fort Lauderdale," West Palm Beach resident Dan Riemer said.

WPTV caught up with drivers in Palm Beach County on Saturday as they were getting gas and forging ahead with their weekend plans.

It was nearly impossible to see through the windshield of the Weather Pilot at times during Saturday's wind and rain, Dec. 16, 2023.

Brianna Medivilla said she went out for dinner and did her hair, only to have it ruined by the persistent wind and rain.

Others saw the rain as a gift from Mother Nature.

"To me, it's a beautiful night," Duvenson Jean Denis said. "I'm still blessed. I thank God for that."

But he didn't have any plans other than spending it in bed.

"I wish everyone would stay home," he said. "That's what I'm going to do tonight. Although I'm looking good, but I'm going to go home and go to bed."

There was little to no sunshine in downtown West Palm Beach. Closer to the beach, rain and wind made visibility difficult in Palm Beach.

Visibility was poor along Ocean Boulevard as wind and rain impacted conditions, Dec. 16, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Medivilla said she's seen an increase in traffic accidents, likely because of the conditions.

Riemer had the following advice for drivers.

"Plan ahead, go early so you're not rushed and know that you're going to have traffic," he said.

