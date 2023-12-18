‘All I want for Christmas is a home’: Foster brings bulldog to sit on Santa’s lap

Grape the bulldog got to sit on Santa's lap where he wished for a place to call home.
Grape the bulldog got to sit on Santa's lap where he wished for a place to call home.(Roadogs Rescue / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – A bulldog in California looking for a home may soon see his wish granted after he got to sit on Santa Claus’s lap.

The bulldog, named Grape, was surrendered to a Los Angeles shelter and later taken in by Roadogs Rescue.

According to the rescue, Grape suffers from a number of medical issues. Fortunately, Roadogs Rescue specializes in many of these medical issues and did not hesitate to care for him.

The Dodo spoke with Cailee Betrus, Grape’s foster mom, to learn more about the many conditions affecting him.

“You name it, Grape’s probably got it,” she said. “[B]ut Roadogs Rescue believes dogs like Grape deserve a chance, too. You can’t just throw an animal away because it needs extra care. He brings people so much joy — he is just a wonderful little guy.”

Grape is an incredibly happy dog, despite his many medical issues, according to Betrus. He’s also smaller than a regular bulldog and looks a bit different too. However, this has not stopped him from making the most of his life.

“Grape has a HUGE personality,” Betrus said. “We joke that he is a toddler wrapped in fur. His favorite thing is human attention and he wants to be held and loved on 24/7. He is goofy and loves to be dressed up.”

