Florida putting $100 million toward Indian River Lagoon projects

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he's allotting $100 million for the newly established Indian River Lagoon Protection Program.

According to the governor's office, the money will be used to support 21 water quality projects that will "reduce the amount of harmful nutrients entering the Indian River Lagoon and help keep our waterways pristine."

"Florida's prized waterways draw visitors from across the world and are the foundation of our local economies," DeSantis said in a news release. "We are advancing our efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon through smart investments that will continue to preserve this waterway."

Since 2019, the state has awarded nearly $390 million to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon region.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

Latest News

Dedicated fathers make big impact at Wellington Landings Middle School
Former Parkland deputy's legal team urges suit dismissal
Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin dunks against St. Bonaventure during the second half of an...
Owls move up basketball rankings as date with No. 4 Arizona looms
Rhode Island man made bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale airport, deputies say