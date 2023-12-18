FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 18, 2023

A chilly start to Monday, then a cool afternoon. After waking up in the 50s, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A chilly start to Monday, then a cool afternoon. After waking up in the 50s, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry weather is back, too, as high pressure builds over the eastern U.S. with lots of sunshine this week.

A northerly flow will push even colder air tonight with a stronger dip in degrees. Lows will fall to the 40s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will remain very cool, highs in the 60s.

Another chilly start to Wednesday, then comfortable temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will remain seasonable after that and into the weekend.

Low rain chances all week and into Christmas Eve.

