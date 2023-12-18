Ivy League defensive player of year says he'll play for Gators

A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game...
A football rests on the sideline before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and McNeese State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
The Ivy League defensive player of the year is headed to the Gators.

Former Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman has found a new home at Florida, where he will transfer for his final season of eligibility, he announced Sunday on social media.

Slackman was the 2023 Ivy League defensive player of the year after recording 50 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Quakers.

The New York native played in 28 games for the Quakers over the past three seasons, registering 115 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

He is expected to be an immediate contributor to the Gators in 2024.

Florida has lost several players to the transfer portal, including redshirt freshman quarterback Max Brown, sophomore running back Trevor Etienne and redshirt junior tight end Jonathon Odom.

Slackman is the first commitment for Florida head coach Billy Napier since the transfer portal window opened.

