Man wanted on felony charges barricades self inside West Palm Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A man wanted on several felony charges barricaded himself inside his West Palm Beach home on Monday, according to police.

Officers went to the Fairway Vista apartments along Brandywine Road, near Village Boulevard, at about noon to serve a warrant.

However, the 49-year-old man wanted by police would not come out of his apartment.

Police have not released his name but said he is a convicted felon who is wanted on four felony counts of sexual battery, felony battery, false imprisonment and stalking.

No one else is inside the home, police said.

Authorities said they do not believe he is armed.

