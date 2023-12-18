Rhode Island man made bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale airport, deputies say

A Rhode Island man is under arrest after the Broward Sheriff's Office said he made a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday evening.

Tyler Baeder, 27, is facing charges of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, as well as resisting an officer without violence.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Baeder told an airport employee in Terminal 1, "Call the cops, I have a bomb in my bag," just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Baeder made the threat after after having trouble using a kiosk to check into his flight.

The employee immediately notified TSA, who contacted BSO deputies. Deputies took Baeder into custody and evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1.

"Investigators thoroughly inspected Baeder’s belongings, and the threat was deemed unfounded," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

