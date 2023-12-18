USF, Syracuse coaches, players arrive ahead of Boca Raton Bowl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida and Syracuse coaches and players have arrived in Palm Beach County for Thursday night's Boca Raton Bowl.

The Bulls and Orange will spend this week preparing for their first-ever appearance in Palm Beach County's only bowl game.

First-year USF head coach Alex Golesh and Syracuse interim head coach Nunzio Campanile met with the South Florida media Sunday during an introductory news conference at the Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach.

South Florida head coach Alex Golesh speaks during an introductory news conference, Sunday,...
South Florida head coach Alex Golesh speaks during an introductory news conference, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at the Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Both coaches said they're excited to be playing a December bowl game in warm weather, though for different reasons.

"How cool is it that we work where people play bowl games?" Golesh said of the Boca Raton Bowl, which is played on the campus of Florida Atlantic University at FAU Stadium. "I still pinch myself. I've spent enough time in the cold that I feel fortunate that we work where people are playing bowl games."

Campanile, who led the Orange to bowl eligibility in their final regular-season game after Dino Babers was fired, said his players are "definitely excited" to be playing in Florida.

Syracuse interim head coach Nunzio Campanile speaks during an introductory news conference for...
Syracuse interim head coach Nunzio Campanile speaks during an introductory news conference for the Boca Raton Bowl, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at the Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Eleven Syracuse players hail from the Sunshine State, including five from South Florida.

"Some of them get to come home and play in front of their friends and family, so that's a neat opportunity," Campanile said.

This will be USF's first bowl game since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. That was the same year Syracuse last won a bowl game.

The Boca Raton Bowl kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster.
Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Bernhard Langer, left, and his son Jason, right, acknowledge the crowd on the 18th green...
Bernhard Langer, son win PNC Championship; Tiger Woods hopeful for next year
Mobile home heavily damaged in fire during storm in Riviera Beach
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores a touchdown during the first half of an...
Mostert sets Miami's single-season rushing TD record in 30-0 shutout of Jets
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores a touchdown during the first half of an...
Mostert sets Miami's single-season rushing TD record in 30-0 shutout of Jets