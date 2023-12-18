Wanted man barricades self inside home, arrested hours later

A suspect wanted on several felony charges was arrested Monday night after barricading himself inside his West Palm Beach home for most of the day, police said.

Officers went to the Fairway Vista apartments along Brandywine Road, near Village Boulevard, at about noon to serve a warrant.

However, James Gerald Parker, 49, would not come out of his apartment.

Police said Parker is a convicted felon who was wanted on four felony counts of sexual battery, felony battery, false imprisonment and stalking.

Parker was finally taken into custody just after 8 p.m.

No one else was inside the home, police said.

Scripps Only Content 2023