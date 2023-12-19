17-year-old girl killed in West Palm Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
West Palm Beach police say a 17-year-old girl was killed overnight Monday after the car she was in crashed into a light pole, which then fell on the vehicle.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, said that just after midnight Monday, a 17-year-old boy driving a 2005 Hyundai Sonata lost control in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue, causing the car to spin out and slam into a concrete light pole.

"The top section of the light pole broke off and crashed into the car, killing Sariyah Robertson, 17, of Lake Park," Jachles said in a written news release.

Robertson was in the rear passenger seat at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old driver, along with another 17-year-old girl in the car, had minor injuries.

Jachles said the teens who survived the crash said a blue or black pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Congress Avenue, which caused the 17-year-old driver — who was trying to avoid hitting the pickup truck — to slam on the brakes and lose control.

"The pickup truck stopped momentarily after the crash, then left southbound on Congress Avenue," Jachles said in the news release.

The investigation remains open, and if you have any information about the pickup truck that left the scene, call traffic homicide investigator David Streigold at 561-822-1608.

