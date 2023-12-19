2 adults, 2 children seriously injured in West Park house explosion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Four people, including two children, were seriously injured in a house explosion early Tuesday in a Broward County neighborhood.

The explosion occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street in West Park.

Broward County firefighters arrived to find "extensive damage" to the home, Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

"In total, four patients were located," Kane said. "They appear to have all been living in the home where the explosion took place. Two of them were children. The other two were adults."

Four people were taken to a hospital after a house explosion, Dec. 19, 2023, in West Park, Fla.
Four people were taken to a hospital after a house explosion, Dec. 19, 2023, in West Park, Fla.

All four victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Three of them were then transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

"Injuries include burns, traumatic injuries, broken bones, things of that nature – things that would be consistent with an explosion," Kane said, adding that "some may be life-threatening."

Multiple homes and vehicles in the area were also damaged in the explosion.

"We don't know the source of the explosion," Kane said. "We just know that the explosion was caused by some type of gas."

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the explosion.

