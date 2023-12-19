8-year-old child accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station in West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An 8-year-old child was accidentally shot at a gas station in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning, police said.
A spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened at a RaceTrac located at 2995 45th Street.
Police said a mother left two to three children in her car and went inside the gas station.
The children rummaged through a console box and found a gun, and the weapon accidentally fired, striking the 8-year-old child, a police spokesperson said.
The child has non-life threatening injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
