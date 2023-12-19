8-year-old child accidentally shot at RaceTrac gas station in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An 8-year-old child was accidentally shot at a gas station in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning, police said.

A spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened at a RaceTrac located at 2995 45th Street.

Police said a mother left two to three children in her car and went inside the gas station.

The children rummaged through a console box and found a gun, and the weapon accidentally fired, striking the 8-year-old child, a police spokesperson said.

The child has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

