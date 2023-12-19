FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 19, 2023

Low temperatures are in the 40s in parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Tuesday afternoon will remain very cool with highs in the 60s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A northerly flow has pushed colder air into South Florida on Tuesday.

Another chilly start to Wednesday, then comfortable temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will remain seasonable after that and into the weekend.

Low rain chances all week and into Christmas Eve.

