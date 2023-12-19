FSU's Jared Verse 'filled with gratitude' as he opts out of Orange Bowl

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse is leaving school to prepare for the NFL Draft and won't play in the Orange Bowl.

Verse, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Thank you for everything, Florida State 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Vxn50rtGBi — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 19, 2023

"I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my time wearing the garnet and gold," he wrote. "Playing football for the Seminoles has been an extraordinary journey, one that has shaped me in ways words cannot capture. The support from the coaching staff, my teammates and the entire FSU community has been invaluable. I sincerely appreciate the lessons learned and the growth experienced here."

Verse finishes his Florida State career with 70 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He tallied 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, a blocked kick and a fumble recovery during the 2023 season.

The Albany transfer came to Florida State in 2022 and made an immediate impact, blocking a field goal during FSU's 24-23 win against LSU in New Orleans and earning first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors – receiving the most votes on defense.

Verse played particularly well down the stretch for the Seminoles this year after the season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. In his last two games against Florida and Louisville in the ACC Championship game, Verse recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) and 4.5 sacks.

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse is seen before a game against Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

"Fueled by the passion and dedication instilled during my time at Florida State, I know I am ready for any and all challenges that come my way," Verse wrote. "I am proud to have represented this university and excited to carry its legacy forward on the professional stage."

Verse is among several standouts who won't play for the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, joining wide receiver Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson.

Despite being undefeated, the Seminoles were passed over for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Their consolation prize was an Orange Bowl berth against Georgia, which had its 29-game winning streak snapped by Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game.

