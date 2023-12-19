Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr. to play for Seminoles

Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., left, tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, in...
Georgia linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., left, tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Marvin Jones Jr. is coming home.

The former Georgia linebacker and son of Florida State legend Marvin Jones announced Monday on Instagram that he'll play for the Seminoles next season.

Jones Jr. played in 25 games for the Bulldogs in each of the last two seasons, winning back-to-back national championships. He has amassed 16 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He started for Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship game against Alabama.

The South Florida native will be reunited with Florida State defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, who coached him at American Heritage School.

Jones Jr. was recruited by Florida State out of high school and was thought to be leaning toward the Seminoles before ultimately choosing the Bulldogs. He decided to enter the transfer portal after Georgia had its 29-game winning streak snapped by Alabama in the SEC title game.

His father won the 1992 Butkus Award while playing for the Seminoles and finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy that year. He went on to become the No. 4 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 1993 NFL Draft and spent his entire 11-year career with the team.

Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones smiles during a news conference in Miami where he...
Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones smiles during a news conference in Miami where he announced that he will skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, Jan. 4, 1993. Jones helped lead the Seminoles to a 27-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Orange Bowl.

Florida State and Georgia will meet in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl.

